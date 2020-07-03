A student at a private Baptist university in Texas who posted a racist TikTok video online earlier this week is “no longer enrolled,” school officials said Friday.

Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene did not reveal the name of the person who posted the video but acknowledged it was one of their students, who was wearing an HSU T-shirt in the video.

“Deeply disappointing and an unacceptable social media post,” Hardin-Simmons President Eric Bruntmyer said in a video statement, adding that the post, “does not reflect the Christian values of HSU.”

Student at Hardin-Simmons University in Texas

In the video, the student appears to claim that people overreact to the deaths of Black people killed by white people but don’t react the same way to incidents in which a white person is killed by someone who is Black.

In the original video, the young woman first writes the caption, “People when a BLACK person kills a BLACK person” which shows her standing with a calm demeanor.

The next caption in the video reads, “People when a BLACK person kills a WHITE person,” and shows the woman remaining calm.

At the end of the video the caption transitions to, “People when a WHITE person kills a BLACK person,” and shows the woman engulfed in flames and mouthing angrily.

“Upon learning about a TikTok post made this week by an HSU student, we immediately took action to address the situation and began the required disciplinary process,” the university said in a statement. “We can confirm that the student associated with this incident is no longer enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University,” the statement added.

