

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating a deadly accident involving two brothers on Sunday.

It happened at 14th Avenue just off of Folsom Avenue in the area of Prospect Park.

Police tell Action News that a man was struck and killed by his brother who was driving near the park.

According to police, the victim, while outside the vehicle, was helping to guide his brother when he was somehow run over and killed.

Family members confirm to Action News that the victim killed is a 73-year-old man.

Officials say the driver was hospitalized for chest pains. His condition is unknown at this time.

No charges are expected to be filed.

