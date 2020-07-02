

(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/6D6ZM6phcMhQqjStsOzirA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTM5Ni4xNDI4NTcxNDI4NTcxNw–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/los_angeles_times_opinion_902/9775978701aac6fb9a54f186f8436411″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/6D6ZM6phcMhQqjStsOzirA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTM5Ni4xNDI4NTcxNDI4NTcxNw–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/los_angeles_times_opinion_902/9775978701aac6fb9a54f186f8436411″ /> President Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 2, 2019. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

To the editor: President Trump doesn’t care one whit about whether burning the American flag is ever made illegal. His only concern is whether his pompous pitches to outlaw that act will gain him political support.

It’s not as if Trump’s staged displays of antipathy for flag burning will cost him any votes from rational, informed Americans. However odious they find this expressive act, these people accept that the 1st Amendment protects it.

In truth, Trump’s sole aim is to animate the gullible, low-information voters who dominate his electoral base. They eat up such red-meat rants and gag at the thought of the Constitution protecting flag destruction.

There’s a method to Trump’s madness: Logically infirm campaign pitches can bolster ballot-booth success.

David Schaffer, Santa Monica

To the editor: Citing the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, of all people, columnist Robin Abcarian correctly explains why flag burning is constitutionally protected speech.

But rather than burn the flag, I propose that those of us protesting against the creeping fascism that is overtaking us take the flag back.

Racism and white supremacy cannot be allowed to wrap themselves in the flag. Racism and white supremacy are unpatriotic; racists and white supremacists are traitors.

The flag should belong to those who support equality and the democratic purpose of this nation.

Peter Kunstler, West Hills

