PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)– As Florida emerges as one of the country’s recent COVID-19 epicenters, Governor Ron DeSantis narrowed down what he and some health leaders believe is causing the spike across the state: younger generations and people socializing.

“Most of the transmission we’re seeing is not because people are going to work, it’s cause they’re being social,” said Gov. DeSantis,

The agency that regulates bars across the state cracking down on what the governor says has been non-compliance with new guidelines, essentially shutting down bars by suspending them from serving alcohol.

While some areas like south Florida have been hotspots the governor says the number of cases in northwest Florida have been relatively low and stable.

“This has been a relatively mild issue in northwest Florida as opposed to places like Miami-Dade county, but I think it’s just important to realize they have been seeing more people test positive particularly in that younger demographic.”

Governor DeSantis says people in places like northwest Florida that are seeing a lower impact still need to stay vigilant.

“For these younger groups, I mean they need to be thinking about who they’re coming into contact with who may be in the more vulnerable groups.”

Even with considerably low numbers compared to other parts of the state, Milton, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola have mandated wearing masks.

Source