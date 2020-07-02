Group pushes for safe reopening of gyms in North Carolina

by Neill McNeill / Jul 2, 2020

It’s safe to say while growing up in Winston-Salem and attending Mt. Tabor High School in the 1990s, Doug Warf probably never imagined he’d one day become well-versed on the inner workings of the North Carolina General Assembly.

But that’s exactly what’s happen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

by WGN Web Desk / Jul 2, 2020

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health has issued an Emergency Travel Order that directs travelers returning to Chicago from states experiencing COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine for 14 days.

The order will go into effect at O’Hare and Midway on Monday at 12:01 a.m. It applies to states that have a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

Greensboro small business owner surprised with $1,500 check

by Michelle Wolf / Jul 2, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He’s lost business from the pandemic and had protesters shatter his windows but a Greensboro small business owner is determined to make a comeback.

Poke Bowl is one of 70 downtown businesses to receive city funds to help cover operating expenses.

