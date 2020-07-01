NASCAR

Written By Tom Gatto

Share

The nightcap of NASCAR’s Cup Series weekend doubleheader at Pocono Raceway ran until just before nightfall Sunday. There was still enough sun to finish all 350 miles, however. The first-place car won by daylight, to borrow a horse racing term.

It was the 11 of Denny Hamlin, who had redemption on his mind after coming home second to Kevin Harvick in Saturday’s 325-mile opener. This time, Hamlin’s team won the pit strategy battle and bested runner-up Harvick.

MORE: Watch all NASCAR races live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Hamlin pitted 15 laps after Harvick did in Stage 3 of the 140-lap race, which enabled Hamlin to build a large lead that survived his late green-flag stop.

“I was hoping for no caution,” Hamlin said of the final 51-lap green-flag run and the winning strategy. “I knew we had the car, and I was just kind of maintaining my gap right there — didn’t want to make any mistakes like I did at Bristol and gave that win away.”

Who won the NASCAR race at Pocono?

Denny Hamlin earned his series-leading fourth victory of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season (breaking a tie with Kevin Harvick) and his record-tying sixth victory at Pocono Raceway (Jeff Gordon also has six). As sweet for Hamlin, he and his team turned the tables on Harvick’s team with a winning pit strategy.

“Yesterday, (strategy) won us the race, and today we finished second,” Harvick said.

NASCAR at Pocono results

Denny Hamlin topped Kevin Harvick in a reversal of Saturday’s results at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones came home third, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola to complete the top five.

Finish (Start) Driver Car Laps 1 (19) Denny Hamlin Toyota 140 2 (20) Kevin Harvick Ford 140 3 (38) Erik Jones Toyota 140 4 (25) Chase Elliott Chevrolet 140 5 (18) Aric Almirola Ford 140 6 (8) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 140 7 (7) William Byron Chevrolet 140 8 (14) Clint Bowyer Ford 140 9 (27) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 140 10 (15) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 140 11 (12) Brad Keselowski Ford 140 12 (10) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 140 13 (3) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 140 14 (2) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 140 15 (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 140 16 (21) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 140 17 (5) Cole Custer # Ford 140 18 (6) Ryan Newman Ford 139 19 (24) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 139 20 (22) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 139 21 (23) Corey LaJoie Ford 139 22 (9) Ryan Blaney Ford 139 23 (26) Ty Dillon Chevrolet 139 24 (36) Joey Logano Ford 139 25 (1) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 139 26 (28) Daniel Suarez Toyota 139 27 (29) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 138 28 (31) JJ Yeley(i) Ford 138 29 (35) Timmy Hill(i) Toyota 137 30 (34) James Davison Chevrolet 136 31 (40) Quin Houff # Chevrolet 136 32 (33) Garrett Smithley(i) Chevrolet 136 33 (37) Joey Gase(i) Ford 136 34 (32) Josh Bilicki(i) Chevrolet 136 35 (30) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 135 36 (11) Chris Buescher Ford 135 37 (39) BJ McLeod(i) Chevrolet 133 38 (16) Kyle Busch Toyota 74 39 (17) Christopher Bell # Toyota 39 40 (13) Michael McDowell Ford 15

# Rookie. (i) Ineligible for series points.

Average speed of race winner: 122.879 mph.

Time of race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of victory: 3.068 seconds.

Caution flags: 8 for 32 laps.

Lead changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap leaders: R. Preece 0; K. Busch 1-35; R. Blaney 36-56; K. Busch 57-58; D. Hamlin 59-76; K. Harvick 77; B. Keselowski 78-79; A. Almirola 80-83; B. Keselowski 84-94; K. Harvick 95-104; D. Hamlin 105-120; M. Truex Jr. 121-125; D. Hamlin 126-140.

Leaders summary (Driver, times led, laps led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 49 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 35 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 21 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 13 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 11 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 5 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage 1 Top 10: 1,12,95,4,2,21,17,19,18,41.

Stage 2 Top 10: 2,10,6,19,47,4,3,1,21,11.

Source