Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed on her podcast that she suffered a miscarriage while six weeks pregnant. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” Scheana, 35, said on Scheananigans. “My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible.”

Scheana confessed that though she missed her period and got sick one morning, she initially didn’t connect the signs to pregnancy. It was actually a tarot card reader who suggested she could be pregnant. Scheana bought a pregnancy test and took it over FaceTime with her boyfriend, Brock Davies. It was positive. She couldn’t believe the news, and bought four more tests. Her doctor confirmed with a blood test, and she and Brock were over the moon with joy. “We were freaking out, but just so excited because we didn’t know or think this was possible,” she recalled.

While on a trip to San Diego with Brock, tragedy struck. Scheana said she was “bleeding all weekend” and understandably freaked out. “My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” the Bravo star revealed. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t.”

“So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process,” she continued, telling her listeners that the miscarriage sadly wasn’t over yet. “Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry… I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf**k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet.”

