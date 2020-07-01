Milton Glaser, who created the iconic “I Love NY” logo that powered the city’s tourism industry to new heights, died Friday after suffering a stroke with added renal failure complications, his wife said.

A native of the Bronx, Glaser came up with his logo concept while riding in another iconic part of New York – a taxi cab. He drew the first logo sketch on the back of an envelope using red crayon.

AP Images

The Glaser logo has black letters and a red heart shape. The symbol was first used in 1977, and save a brief rewording post the 9-11 attack and remains in use today. It is widely recognized around the world as branding the city.

The logo was updated after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to read “I Love NY More than Ever” and depicted a small bruise on the heart.

Glaser continued working up until April. In addition to his graphic works, he was also an author, creating everything from guidebooks on where to eat in NY to collections of his work and studies of graphic design.

