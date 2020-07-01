Breaking // THE LATEST: Hospitalizations jump slightly as numbers show lowest positivity rate to date

A local lawyer is explaining the rights and responsibilities of renters in CT (WFSB)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced more than $33 million in aid is becoming available for renters, homeowners, and landlords in the state.

It’s part of a plan being rolled out Monday afternoon, which is in an effort to assist residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan includes the following:

$10 million rental assistance program for Connecticut residents impacted by COVID-19, administered through the Department of Housing, which will provide payments to landlords on behalf of approved tenant applicants, with a priority on lower-income households who have been denied unemployment insurance

$5 million for eviction prevention to help renters who were in the process of eviction before the declaration of the COVID-19 public health emergency

$10 million to provide mortgage relief to homeowners who have suffered impacts from COVID-19 and whose mortgages are not federally insured, administered by the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA)

$4 million in rapid rehousing funds to help people pay costs like security deposits and initial rent to exit homelessness to housing, administered by the Department of Housing

$2.5 million rental assistance program for those who are ineligible for emergency assistance through the federal CARES Act, including those who are undocumented, administered by the Department of Housing

$1.8 million in funding for reentry and rehousing assistance for people exiting incarceration, administered by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness

Extending the residential eviction moratorium to August 25, bringing Connecticut’s measures in line with federal measures (the CARES Act prevents evictions from most properties until late summer)

Extending the opportunity to apply a portion of any security deposit worth more than one month’s rent toward rental payments.

Additionally, large Connecticut cities will receive $10 million under the CARES Act Emergency Solution Grants program to prevent homelessness and support homeless populations.

Also, housing assistance programs administered through the state and through CHFA will include housing counseling to help renters and homeowners.

Previously, Gov. Ned Lamont allowed and encouraged cities and towns to provide homeowners a 90-day grace period on any property taxes through July 1. A press release said “his administration also partnered with local financial institutions to provide mortgagors financially impacted by COVID-19 more time to make their payments.”

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Source