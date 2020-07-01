Ariana Grande celebrated being ‘almost 27’ with a series of photos she posted to her Instagram just before her birthday! One image in the carousel post featured her getting super cozy with her beau, Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande is celebrating her birthday in style! The stunning “God Is A Woman” songstress turns 27 today, June 26! But before festivities even commenced, Ariana already appeared to be in the celebratory mood when she posted a series of photos to her Instagram on June 25 that featured her cozying up to her new love, Dalton Gomez!

View this post on Instagram almost 27 🙂 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 25, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

In the carousel post, Ari first shared two photos of herself lounging in her backyard with one of her dogs. One picture was in color and one was in black and white as she stared at the camera at a skewed angle. The third image featured the singer with one of her pups, getting cozy on the couch, followed by two videos of her pooches howling and having some snacks!

Finally, the seventh image in the post featured Ari standing cheek to cheek with her love as he wrapped his arm around her! Dalton beamed at the camera, while Ariana gave a sweet smirk. A video after the image featured Ari giggling with a pal while the last image showed the Grammy-nominated singer as a little girl!

Ariana Grande at the January 2020 Grammy Awards [Broadimage/Shutterstock].Ariana debuted her relationship with Dalton in early May during the music video for her collaboration withJustin Bieberon the song “Stuck With U.” The Los Angeles real estate agent actually met the singer when he sold her the LA house that she currently lives in! What’s more, the two have been quarantining together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ari definitely took things seriously when it came to finally announcing the new man in her life. Ariana “wanted to be the one to confirm their relationship, rather than have someone else do it for her,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Ariana thought it would be a really sweet way to officially confirm things in her music video, especially since it was really organic and not a big production,” the source continued.

And it definitely was! Clearly, Ariana is still incredibly happy with her new beau, after dating and having a whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018. We’re sure the stunning songstress will have a wonderful 27th birthday full of love from her new sweetheart!

