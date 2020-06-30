I first discovered Old Navy’s popular High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Leggings sometime last year after trying on a bunch of different options. The lightness of the fabric (they slide on easily) combined with the deepness of the pockets made me a huge fan. They’ve since stood up to long runs, weight lifting sessions, and dozens of cycles in the washing machine. Leave it to Old Navy to come up with more prints (and more reasons!) to continue my love affair with this style. The retailer has tapped into trendy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Side-pocket Crop Leggings ($30, originally $37) in a cool blue shade that resembles the ocean floor. They are the same pants I’ve reviewed and currently run in, they just hit a few inches higher on the calf. But with the temperatures soaring in my town this week, I say the shorter the better!

