The Responsible Restart Plan was approved by the Board of Trustees and was developed with the following guiding principles:

* Following the State and regional guidelines for reopening

* Maintaining the health and safety of our students, employees, and community members

* Designing appropriate student experiences that balance health and safety with quality

* Maintaining a focus on quality teaching and learning

The following changes will be put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

* All classrooms, labs, and lecture halls have been assessed to determine the maximum capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

* Depending on the course, some classes will be conducted in a hybrid environment with a combination of in-person and online.

* Some courses will be delivered entirely remotely, either through Blackboard’s learning management system or other distance learning formats.

* All residence hall bedrooms will be converted to singles, one student per room. All of MVCC’s student living arrangements are “suite style”, so students will share common spaces within those suites (bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms).

* The services that students rely on, such as the Library and Learning Commons as well as campus study spaces will be open. The College will continue to monitor closely when the Fitness Center will be allowed to reopen.

* Dining services will be open and there will be meal plans. While the mode of delivery and schedule will change, we will work closely with our food service partners to provide a vibrant food service.

* While programs and activities will look different, we are committed to providing a vibrant student engagement experience for our students.

* Residence Hall students will be invited to a S.T.A.R. (Student Testing, Advisement & Registration) Day in mid-July and move-in will be conducted in a staggered, period starting in mid-August. Each student will be screened upon arrival.

* All college staff will wear face coverings on campus when they cannot socially distance, except when they are at their desks. Voluntary self-screening of each employee will be conducted daily and campus visitors are asked to wear masks and keep social distance.

* All classrooms, labs, campus common areas, and the residence hall will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

According to President Randall VanWagoner “Safety remains our top priority and the decision on how to reopen the College is in the best interest of MVCC students, employees, visitors, and the community. The Responsible Restart Plan aligns with guidelines set forth by the CDC and local, state and national health and government agencies, and based on continued guidance from the State University of New York and the State of New York, our plan will be flexible and evolve as practical and safety considerations dictate.”

More information on the plan can be found at mvcc.edu/restart.