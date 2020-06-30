In an effort to combat the high volume of fireworks throughout Utica, Mayor Palmieri

directed the Utica Police and Fire Departments to conduct fireworks and overall

compliance checks of local convenience stores.

The operation took place on June 29th and over 30 stores were inspected. Of the stores that were checked, two were found to be selling illegal fireworks.

The illegal fireworks were seized and subsequent charges were filed against two

individuals who were found to be responsible for selling the illegal product. Both

individuals were charged under New York State 270.00, “Unlawful Possession of

Fireworks”.

The operation also found 11 stores were selling sparkling devices without permits. All the sparkling devices were removed from the shelves.

In addition to fireworks, public safety personnel conducted State Liquor Authority (SLA) inspections, as well as checks for code violations and taxation and finance permits of these convenience stores.

One store was also found to be selling untaxed cigarettes. The case has been referred to the New York State Department of Taxation for review.

Last week, city officials met with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and

Control regarding the increased use of fireworks. The city will continue to work with all law enforcement partners to address this issue.

Mayor Palmieri stated, “The high volume use of fireworks is a major problem for cities

across the country. We are aggressively combatting this problem and doing everything

we can to protect the quality of life our residents deserve. Engaging in this behavior also has a negative impact on Veterans who are struggling with PTSD, infants, elderly residents and pets.”

Mayor Palmieri continued, “It is my hope individuals will be more considerate of their neighbors moving forward.”