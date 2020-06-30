Reality TV star and certified “Bravolebrity” Mohamed Hadid has had a particularly rough go of the last two years. By his own account, the Rolls Royce-driving real estate developer is “broke,” — too broke to tear down his massively illegal Bel Air megamansion — and was recently forced to downsize into a modest $4.5 million “cottage” in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

But Hadid’s jetsetting daughters, top models Gigi and Bella Hadid, don’t appear to be facing any cash flow problems. The 20-something globally famous Gen Z “it girls,” who are the products of Hadid and his second ex-wife, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Yolanda Hadid, have quietly dropped nearly $16 million on three separate New York condos over the past few years, as was first ferreted out by the New York Post’s Gimme Shelter section.

The most recent Hadid-linked deal closed last November, when Bella paid $6.1 million for a penthouse at a swanky building in Manhattan’s trendy Soho neighborhood. The seller was Joe & the Juice coffee shop franchise founder Kaspar Basse, who had purchased the 2,180 sq. ft. pied-à-terre in 2017, coughing up $5.85 million.

Originally built in 1877 and used as a silk showroom, the NYC building was converted into a boutique residential co-op with 15 deluxe condos in 2016. The 24/7 staffed lobby features stunning mosaic-patterned marble floors, while Bella’s unit offers a mix of industrial-chic design and bespoke creature comforts. The two-bed, two-bath loft includes multi-zone HVAC, a super-swank Bang & Olufsen audio/visual system, glass-fronted imported Italian closets and a custom wine cellar tucked under the floating staircase with room for 100 booze bottles.

There are high ceilings throughout the unit, in addition to a roof deck with outdoor speakers and alfresco dining space for eight guests. Entertainers will especially love the private rooftop terrace; it’s adjacent to the building’s rooftop common area, which offers an outdoor kitchen for convenient catering.

In an odd coincidence, or maybe it’s not, Bella’s new penthouse happens to be located in the very same building where One Direction’s Zayn Malik — Gigi’s longtime on-off boyfriend, and the father of her unborn child — owned a larger penthouse he purchased in 2017 for $10.7 million. (For the record, deeds show Malik sold his Soho penthouse last December, just a month after Bella’s purchase, at a $1.3 million loss to a mysterious blind trust.)

Gigi, meanwhile, has spent $9.8 million on two separate condo units just a few blocks away, in a particularly well-known luxury building within NYC’s Noho nabe. The first transaction went down way back in 2015, when she paid nearly $4 million for a 2-bed, 2.5-bath unit with casement windows and a chef’s kitchen. The more recent transaction closed in 2018, when she forked over $5.82 million for a significantly larger duplex unit with three beds and 3.5 baths.

According to the Post’s anonymous sources, Gigi unsurprisingly plans to combine the two separate condos into one massive Manhattan duplex with a mansion-sized 5,000 square feet of living space, five beds and six baths. The space is not technically a penthouse, however, it’s located on two of the building’s lower floors, with no chance of height-induced vertigo.

But aside from their privileged upbringing, Bella and Gigi can still well afford these residential splurges. Per Forbes, the Hadid sisters are two of the world’s top 10 best-paid models; together, the Victoria’s Secret angels raked in $18 million during 2018 alone, primarily from their modeling and lucrative array of endorsement deals with brands that include Nike, McDonald’s, Michael Kors, BMW and Versace. The Hadids are also AAA-list influencers, together sporting more than 85 million followers on Instagram alone.

Douglas Albert and Brian Rice of Corcoran held the Soho listing; Ryan Serhant of Nest Seekers International repped Bella. Charlie Attias of Compass held the Noho listing and also repped Gigi.

