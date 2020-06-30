Empowered Pathways is seeking applicants for three part-time

AmeriCorps Members.

The positions include a school-based assistant, family services

assistant, and a youth services assistant position. Benefits include a living allowance, education award, and advanced training in basic mediation, family mediation, conflict coaching, and restorative justice.

AmeriCorps is a network of local, state, and national service programs that connects

more than 75,000 Americans each year in intensive service to meet our country’s critical needs in education, public safety, health, and the environment. The positions begin in September, 2020. For more information, call Empowered Pathways at (315) 724-1718, or info@empoweredpathways.org.