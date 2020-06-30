Your tweens and teens are old enough to pick out their own books to read, and if they’re bookworms, probably have shelves filled with stories; but in honor of Pride Month and beyond, add some books about the LGBTQ+ community that are best suited to young adult readers to their to-be-read lists. Some are new to 2020, and some have been beloved for years, but all of the books ahead tell beautiful and diverse stories of life, love, friendship, growing up, and finding your place in the world.

Keep reading to check out each LGBTQ+ YA book and to purchase them for your tweens and teens (or yourself!).

Source