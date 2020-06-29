Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri Today Issued the Following Statement:

A video was posted on social media over the weekend in which

a white male yelled racial obscenities at a black woman while

driving on Genesee Street.

The statements and slurs made by this bigoted racist were

horrifying and repulsive. This type of conduct is completely

unacceptable and has no place in our public discourse.

Utica is a warm, diverse and welcoming community and this

individual does not represent who we are or the values we

believe in.

I have the upmost respect and admiration for the woman who

had to endure this awful incident.The class she demonstrated in

the face of such unspeakable hatred is inspiring and should be

commended.