Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri Today Issued the Following Statement:
A video was posted on social media over the weekend in which
a white male yelled racial obscenities at a black woman while
driving on Genesee Street.
The statements and slurs made by this bigoted racist were
horrifying and repulsive. This type of conduct is completely
unacceptable and has no place in our public discourse.
Utica is a warm, diverse and welcoming community and this
individual does not represent who we are or the values we
believe in.
I have the upmost respect and admiration for the woman who
had to endure this awful incident.The class she demonstrated in
the face of such unspeakable hatred is inspiring and should be
commended.