Updated: 6:48 AM EDT Jun 22, 2020

Police: ﻿Man with bat arrested after threatening demonstrators﻿ outside Vince’s Crabhouse

Updated: 6:48 AM EDT Jun 22, 2020

Updated: 6:48 AM EDT Jun 22, 2020

Baltimore County police said officers arrested a man Saturday in front of Vince’s Crabhouse after he threatened demonstrators with a bat.Police said the man, who appeared intoxicated, retrieved a bat from his car after engaging in a verbal exchange with the demonstrators in the 600 block of Compass Road at 5:16 p.m.Police said officers who were already present intervened when the man approached the demonstrators with the bat. He was placed under arrest without incident.Candice Green said the alleged attacker seemed to be targeting her with the weapon.”He still kept targeting me for some reason. He basically said, ‘Oh bet, I got something for her,’ ran to the car, they got me behind them. Honestly, we thought he was getting a gun. He just said, ‘I have something for you,'” Green said.The arrest comes as protesters have been demonstrating outside of the restaurant since the beginning of June after its operator, Vince Meyer, made racist comments on social media, mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.The man will be identified following formal charging.

Baltimore County police said officers arrested a man Saturday in front of Vince’s Crabhouse after he threatened demonstrators with a bat.

Police said the man, who appeared intoxicated, retrieved a bat from his car after engaging in a verbal exchange with the demonstrators in the 600 block of Compass Road at 5:16 p.m.

Police said officers who were already present intervened when the man approached the demonstrators with the bat. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Candice Green said the alleged attacker seemed to be targeting her with the weapon.

“He still kept targeting me for some reason. He basically said, ‘Oh bet, I got something for her,’ ran to the car, they got me behind them. Honestly, we thought he was getting a gun. He just said, ‘I have something for you,'” Green said.

The arrest comes as protesters have been demonstrating outside of the restaurant since the beginning of June after its operator, Vince Meyer, made racist comments on social media, mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

The man will be identified following formal charging.

