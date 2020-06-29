WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence has canceled campaign events in Florida and Arizona as coronavirus cases spike in those states.

A spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed to USA TODAY the events, which included stops as part of Pence’s “Faith in America” tour, were canceled “out of an abundance of caution” as cases climb in Florida and Arizona.

A representative for the vice president said Pence would still travel to Texas, Arizona, and Florida this week to meet with governors.

On Tuesday, Pence was scheduled to give remarks at a Faith in America event in Tucson and to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey about the COVID-19 response.

Pence had planned to travel to Florida on July 2 for a bus tour, meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis about the coronavirus pandemic, and to deliver remarks both at a Faith in America event in Sarasota and after touring Oakley Transport Inc. in Lake Wales.

The two states have seen record numbers of cases as the nation experiences spikes in several states. The United States reported a second day of record cases Saturday.

Florida announced 9,585 cases Saturday, and Arizona announced 3,591 cases.

The Trump campaign faced criticism for holding a rally last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Local health officials called for it to be canceled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and several campaign staffers and Secret Service employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the rally.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: Mike Pence cancels campaign events in Florida and Arizona

