Congressman Anthony Brindisi, a member of the powerful House Armed Services Committee, announced his strategy for securing key wins in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Upstate. With the markup set for later this week, Brindisi revealed his priorities and plan of attack to ensure NY-22 continues to have a crucial role in a strong national defense.

Defense Installations in NY-22 like Rome Labs and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and major local employers like BAE and Lockheed Martin play a vital role in developing new technologies to keep our warfighters safe while at the same time provide thousands of good-paying jobs for the region. The NDAA authorizes appropriations and impacts policies for military activities at the Department of Defense.

“The road to a strong national defense runs through New York’s 22nd district,” Brindisi said. “Whether it’s helicopters built in the Southern Tier, groundbreaking research at Rome Lab, the hard working members of DFAS, or the finest flatware produced in Sherrill, our region is key to defending our nation and getting our servicemembers what they need.”

Ahead of this week’s markup, Brindisi outlined 4 key items he will be fighting for in the NDAA:

1. Supporting NY-22 Defense Installations–Brindisi will be championing and strengthening the mission at Rome Lab including groundbreaking Quantum research, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS technologies. He will call for a $30 million increase in investments in Rome Lab and fight for provisions that put restrictions on reductions in workforce at DFAS.

2. Expanding Mental Health Care Services For Servicemembers-Brindisi, a champion of mental health care for Veterans and servicemembers alike, will call for a DoD strategy to address the mental health provider shortage and commission a report on the DoD’s efforts to increase access to suicide prevention and reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health care for active duty servicemembers.

3. Strengthening American Manufacturing & Holding China Accountable–Brindisi will build on the success of his SPOONSS Act, and continue his efforts to reduce American dependency on adversaries like China. Brindisi will push provisions reducing dependency on foreign countries for rare earth metals and introduce a first-of-its-kind provision to hold DoD accountable if they try to purchase non-American goods. Brindisi is also pushing an amendment to strengthen the reporting of the Navy’s Freedom of Navigation operations and push back on excessive Chinese claims and actions in the South China Sea.

4. Cementing NY-22 As A Nationwide Leader in Good-Paying, High-Tech Defense Jobs–Upstate and the Southern Tier are a hub for innovation and national security technologies. Brindisi will support robust investment in deterrents, new technology, and our national security creating good-paying jobs across NY-22.

Brindisi, who secured big wins for Upstate in last year’s NDAA including getting his SPOONSS Act signed into law, promised to wield his position on the House Armed Services Committee to deliver for the region.

Last year, Brindisi included provisions that lead to robust investment in Rome Lab, including crucial funds for a Quantum Center and their security perimeter, as well as strong funding for programs that create good-paying jobs in the Southern Tier.

“The NDAA is so important to our region and I will do everything I can, and work with members of both parties, to deliver results for Upstate,” Brindisi added.