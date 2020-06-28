Wayne Brady and Cedric the Entertainer go head-to-head in the June 28 episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ Even though they are competitors, Wayne says taking on Cedric was ‘really cool.’

Get ready for so many laughs because the June 28 episode of Celebrity Family Feud is going to be hilarious. Wayne Brady brings his friends and family along to compete against Cedric the Entertainer and the cast of his CBS series The Neighborhood. “We had a great time,” Wayne says in our EXCLUSIVE preview.

Cedric makes everyone on both sides laugh. He has host Steve Harvey cackling. There’s never a dull moment when Cedric the Entertainer is around.

Wayne Brady’s friends and family help him compete in the June 28 episode. (ABC)

Wayne’s team consists of mother Linda Newton, co-host of Let’s Make a Deal and comedy partner Jonathan Mangum, ex-wife/producing partner Mandie Taketa, Mandie’s boyfriend/creative collaborator Jason Fordham, and nephew Terrell Kincey. They are playing on behalf of The Trevor Project. Cedric’s team consists of co-stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, and Sheaun McKinney. They are playing for Kyles Family Foundation.

“Cedric is truly one of most innately funny and giving performers I think I’ve ever seen,” Wayne admits. “So getting the chance to go up against him was funny because you want to win and you want to talk smack but you’re actually happy to see the person that you’re playing against, so that was really cool.”

Cedric The Entertainer’s team consists of his co-stars from ‘The Neighborhood.’ (ABC)

The June 28 episode will all feature the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings going up against the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The Hills stars Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port will face-off against Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Nicole Buckner, and Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo.

This season has also featured casts of The Bold Type, Queer Eye, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and more. Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

