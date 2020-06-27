View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins) on Jun 16, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

While barbell deadlifts, squats, and lunges are some of the best moves to target your glutes, you can absolutely strengthen and tone your backside without weights. Celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins shared these seven bodyweight moves for your butt on Instagram.

In the caption, Jenkins said to perform each move for 30 to 60 seconds and do two to three sets of each. Even though these moves are tough, she was smiling the whole time — somehow, smiling through the workout makes my glutes hurt less. The moves Jenkins demonstrates are:

Single-leg glute bridge Back kick Back kick + abduction combo Single-leg lift pulse Single-leg isometric hold Squat + glute leg lift Reverse lunge + single-leg deadlift

