Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down -43 from the day before)

Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)

Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)

Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)

Deaths – 13

Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 703, or .96%, were positive. In the Mohawk Valley Friday, 2.40 percent of all tests conducted were positive–the highest positive rate among all the regions in New York for the third day in a row. On Thursday, 2.00 percent of all tests done in the Mohawk Valley were positive, and the regional positive rate was 2.20 percent on Wednesday. In Oneida County, there have been 1,547 positive cases identified, and the state says 27 are new cases.