Up until now, many drugstores and retailers stored a large majority of their multicultural beauty products behind locked cases, but thanks to the discriminatory policy being brought to light online, that’s changing at the chains CVS and Walgreens.

The sudden but long-overdue news comes not long after Walmart announced its policy change on June 10. Prior to that, many beauty and personal-care items geared toward people of color were locked behind plastic cases and required employee assistance to access them, while products that were not were left on open shelves. This decision is just one of the ways many brands and retailers are taking action to fight systemic racism and inequality in the beauty industry.

Source