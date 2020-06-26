Prepare for total feed domination: There’s a brand-new beverage that’s about to strike (liquid) gold on your Insta!

Meet the Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, the defining drink of summer 2020. The gorgeous pastel pink cooler is the latest and most buzz-worthy seasonal drop from the famous Seattle coffeehouse. And, the beauty of it is, (aside from the glorious color), you can order it, along with all your other new summer faves, from the Starbucks app. If you aren’t using the app yet, you are missing the best thing in life rn (can you feel the FOMO?). While many Starbucks stores are starting to open their doors again just in time for summer (thank all that’s holy!) the app lets you order ahead and pay without contact–a quick, easy way to get your fix.

Now, without further delay, here is everything you need to know about the gorge Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink:

It’s like a vacation in a cup.

So maybe you can’t jet off to a remote beach just yet, but this refreshing, creamy blend of summery flavors like guava, passionfruit, pineapple, ginger, and coconutmilk is like a taste of the tropics in liquid form. Upon sipping, the fresh, fruity burst instantly conjures images of sandy shores and rolling tides. A girl can dream, right?

Just looking at it will boost your mood.

Depending on where you live, you may still be homebound. A state of being that has legit taken a toll on spirits and dating lives everywhere. While Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink can’t conjure your crush IRL or change the impossible challenge that is dating in quarantine, this dreamy pastel drink can at least deliver some good vibes instantly. Cheers to that!

You can order it via the Starbucks app.

Thanks to the Starbucks app, you can get your cool sweet fix while still keeping yourself socially distant. Here’s how it works: Simply download it from the app store, enable location services, tap the “Order” icon at the bottom of the screen (here you can customize your order to your heart’s content) and add to your shopping bag. Then, select the store for pickup. The app estimates wait time so you can grab your Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and get back to your regularly scheduled binge-watching stat.

Unlike a summer fling, it’s here to stay long past Labor Day.

Yes, it’s true: This good thing will not come to an end once the fall hits. Starbucks has added the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink to its permanent menu, so your relationship status can remain steady for the foreseeable future. It joins a lineup of other New Iced Coconutmilk Drinks Starbucks launched in March, including the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink, which are also shaken with coconutmilk and ice.

It’s an inclusive treat.

Starbucks lovers everywhere can enjoy this refreshing warm-weather pleasure because Starbucks Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is hand-shaken (not stirred) with coconutmilk and notes of pineapple and ginger. It’s nothing but smooth and fruity deliciousness that cools you down and lifts your spirits as only something this heavenly could.

This article was created by Hollywood Life for Starbucks.

