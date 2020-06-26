On Thursday, July 16, beginning at 2:00 pm EST, six startups from the current AFRL Commercialization Academy cohort, who are building their startups around Department of Defense Intellectual Property (IP) from the Air Force Research Laboratory, will pitch their businesses in cyber security, big data, information systems, and UAS, to a panel of judges and compete to win $300,000 in prize seed funding at a Virtual Demo Day.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Griffiss Institute has elected to hold a virtual event this time around, to keep everyone as safe as possible. During this virtual event, the teams will pitch their startups and take questions from the judges, while the audience watches from work, home or just about anywhere.

Here are the six startups that will pitch at Demo Day on July 16.

Atolla Surveillance – Rockville Center, NY

Atolla Surveillance is developing a sensor system for the counter-surveillance of micro air vehicles (MAVs) that would otherwise be undetectable.

BloomOptix – Rochester, NY

BloomOptix is focused on providing innovative, high-resolution, accurate and timely early harmful algal blooms (HABs) detection and future forecasting services through the collection of data using unmanned aerial and surface vehicles.

Imagine Aerial – Manlius, NY

Imagine Aerial is developing and deploying UAS and data innovations that revolutionize project delivery in building construction and maintenance, infrastructure, sports and public safety.

Overseer – Oneida, NY

Overseer is developing an online privacy and anonymity service through the use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Seven Point Labs – Utica, NY

Seven Point Labs is a data-specific SaaS company focusing on human-centered design for municipalities, small businesses and nonprofits.

Vistex – Schenectady, NY

Vistex Composites is a manufacturing innovation company that has developed disruptive technology for the manufacturing of advanced thermoset and thermoplastic composite products.

The Innovation & Development Entrepreneurial Accelerator, known as IDEA NY Mohawk Valley, is a business accelerator competition and twelve-month program that will incentivize promising entrepreneurs to create and grow viable commercial businesses in the Mohawk Valley region. This accelerator program is made possible by a $2 million Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant from New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

After Demo Day, eligible teams will participate in the year-long IDEA NY accelerator program and will be required to reside in the Mohawk Valley region for a 12-month period after Demo Day.

This Demo Day is a FREE event and open to anyone interested in startups, entrepreneurship, technology, and the Mohawk Valley ecosystem. RSVP at https://spring2020demoday.eventbrite.com/