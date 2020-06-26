New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, today encouraged children and families in the 47th Senate District to take part in the 2020 Summer Reading Program that he is sponsoring in conjunction with the New York State Library.

Those wishing to take part in this year’s reading program can do so by visiting www.nysenate.gov/nyread. Participants choose at least three books to read this summer and fill out an online form to keep track of their progress. Children who submit a completed form will receive a special certificate from Sen. Griffo.

“The joy of reading that children experience at a young age is something that can inspire them throughout their lives as they develop an appreciation for all that can be found in a good book,” Sen. Griffo said. “I am pleased to be taking part in this year’s summer reading program and hope that it will help children throughout my district become more active and engaged readers.”

For more information, contact Sen. Griffo’s office at griffo@nysenate.gov or at (315) 793-9072.