U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced that Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals, which provide healthcare to patients in need regardless of insurance, will receive an additional $290,730,000 in health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) – as healthcare providers across the state face financial difficulty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Schumer and Gillibrand explained that while hospitals in Upstate New York were extremely busy as the frontline defense against the virus, many health systems saw a significant decrease in earnings as revenue-creating services, such as elective surgeries, were put on hold to help combat the pandemic.

“Upstate New York’s ‘safety net’ hospitals were our critical, frontline defense against COVID-19 and it is only with their help that we were able to flatten the curve and begin the reopening process. As we begin to reopen, we must not forget the bravery and incredible sacrifices healthcare centers made to care for Upstate New York in our darkest hour,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and all our hospitals get all the federal support they need to get on the road to recovery.”

“Frontline workers have risked their lives and fought tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Our safety net hospitals treated patients regardless of insurance status and because of their sacrifice, New York is progressing toward a safe reopening. As we move forward, this funding will provide direct relief to help these critical hospitals recover financially. I am grateful to our health care workers for their tireless work and devotion to public health and I will continue fighting for the resources needed to repair and recover.

Schumer pushed the administration to provide this vital $10 billion for safety net hospitals nationally as part of the $175 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) he championed in the CARES Act and is in addition to the $264 million for rural healthcare centers and the $1.4 billion from the PHSSEF announced last month.

The senators also revealed that New York State as a whole will be receiving the lion’s share of funding, with over 10% of the total $10 billion going towards healthcare providers all over the state.

A breakdown of the $290 million funding by Congressional district for Upstate New York ‘safety net’ hospitals appears below:

Hospital System

HANYS Estimated Funding Levels

New York State Total

$1,134,682,000

22nd Congressional District

$43,840,000

Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare (district includes Faxton and St. Luke’s Divisions)

Mohawk Valley Health System

$14,766,000

Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

$6,670,000

United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. (district includes Binghamton and Wilson divisions)

United Health Services

$22,404,000