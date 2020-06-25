TrustNordisk has closed key international deals on “The Crossing,” its WWII-set Norwegian family drama. The company will be hosting a market screening at Cannes’ virtual Marché du Film on June 24.

After selling the film to the U.S. (Menemsha Entertainment) and Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Group) during the European Film Market in Berlin, TrustNordisk has now closed Italy (Mediaset), Benelux (In the Air) and Czech Republic and Slovakia (Foxx Media).

Produced by Norwegian company Maipo, “The Crossing” tells the story of 10-year-old Gerda and her brother Otto, whose parents are arrested right before Christmas in 1942. Gerda and Otto, who are now left on their own, discover that two Jewish children, Sarah and Daniel, are hidden in a secret cupboard in their basement, and decide to help them flee from the Nazis and cross the border to reunite them with their parents in neutral Sweden.

Susan Wendt, managing director of TrustNordisk, said “The Crossing” was a “deeply moving and suspenseful film with high production value that appeals to the entire family.”

TrustNordisk’s roster also includes Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” which is part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection. Earlier this month, TrustNordisk picked up international sales rights to Christian Tafdrup’s upcoming psychological horror “Speak No Evil.” Tafdrup’s credits include “Parents,” which played at Tribeca in 2016, and “A Horrible Woman.”

Also on the leading Scandinavian sales banner’s slate is the Danish film “A Taste of Hunger,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maria Sødahl’s critically acclaimed drama “Hope,” which played at Berlin in the Panorama Section.

