Latido Films, Amazon Prime Video and Vértice Cine have boarded vet Spanish filmmaker Fernando Colomo’s comedy project “Poliamor para principiantes” (“Polyamory for Beginners, or a Swindlers’ Hot Dream”).

Produced by Álvaro Longoria at Madrid-based Morena Films, the film will begin shooting in early October. It starr high-profile Spanish thesps María Pedraza (“La Casa de Papel,” “Elite”) and Karra Elejalde (“Spanish Affair,” “While at War”).

Amazon Prime Video has acquired Spanish TV rights, Latido is handling international sales, while Vértice Cine will distribute in Spain.

Helmer-producer-director Colomo has made his reputation over more than four decades with small-scale comedies with a social agenda, such as “Tigres de papel,” “Bajarse al moro” and “Alegre ma non troppo.”

“Colomo has a very intelligent take on the transformations of Spanish society and knows how to sharpen its contradictions,” said Latido Films CEO Antonio Saura.

Questioned about the increasing international demand of film comedies, Longoria said: “Certainly, we are facing the boom of local products, very local films that deal with global issues. Audiences enjoy them more than ‘formula’ movies. They have more truth.”

Longoria produced 2018 comedy blockbuster “Champions,” which also nabbed strong international sales, which were handled by Latido.

Longoria added: “Polyamory is a reality that affects societies around the world, but in this case it’s told from Spain, a country full of taboos and once highly religious.”

“It’s a comedy about new — and old — sexuality. The title investigates new sexual practices, but being a light comedy it can be very successful, with a special fit for current times,” Saura said.

