June 24, 202012:47 PM ET

YouTube

This Friday at 3 p.m. ET, join an online listening party for SAULT‘s timely new album, UNTITLED (Black Is), hosted by Radio Milwaukee‘s Tarik Moody, featuring a conversation with panelists Bobby Carter and Kiana Fitzgerald. You can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

In just over a year, SAULT has released three albums — one was a 2019 favorite around here — with little warning and scant member information. If 5 and 7 brought the funk-soul party, then UNTITLED “funnels rage and sorrow into contemplative streams of thought, over equally brooding music meant to slow your heart rate,” Marcus J. Moore wrote in his review for NPR Music, further calling the album “a robust collection of funk, soul, meditative spoken-word and protest chants meant to score the full spectrum of Blackness.”

Join us in the chat room to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts. Let’s listen together!

