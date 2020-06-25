Grasshopper Film has acquired U.S. rights to Camilo Restrepo’s critically acclaimed feature debut, “Los Conductos,” which won the best first film award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

“Los Conductos” — represented in international markets by Brussels-based Best Friend Forever — was expected to have its North American premiere at New Directors/New Films but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. The movie world-premiered as part of the Berlinale’s new competitive section Encounters.

Exploring the shattered psyche of a man on the run, “Los Conductos” is a Spanish-language film set in Medellin, Colombia, and loosely based on the true story of Pinky, who freed himself from the grip of a religious sect and gets a job in a T-shirt factory. Misled by his own faith, he tries to to get his life back on track, but is haunted by the violent memories of his past.

Grasshopper is planning a U.S. premiere this fall and will be releasing it theatrically next year. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey, president of Grasshopper Film, with Best Friend Forever’s partner Martin Gondre & Charles Bin.

“Grasshopper’s distribution of ‘Los Conductos’ is the logical outcome of a collaboration we began in 2015 with the distribution of my short film, ‘Impression of a War,’” said Restrepo, who added that the distribution banner boasts a catalog featuring “the most adventurous and committed contemporary (films”).”

Krivoshey described “Los Conductos” as “a bold and visionary debut that, alongside a string of extraordinary short films, already constitutes a singular body of work and shines a spotlight on a dynamic and iconoclastic new filmmaker.”

“Los Conductos” is produced by Helene Olive and Martin Bertier at France’s 5à7 Films and in Colombia Mutokino’s Felipe Guerrero, a notable editor-turned-director (“Oscuro Animal”). Co-producers are Simon Velez at Colombia’s Montoñero Cine, and André Mielnik and Gustavo Beck at Brazil’s If You Hold a Stone.

Grasshopper Film’s recent releases include Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela,” Dan Sallitt’s “Fourteen,” Hong Sangsoo’s “Hill of Freedom” and Matthew Barney’s “Redoubt.”

0 Comments

Source