NY-The Utica Zoo is pleased to announce it has received the green light to reopen under Governor Cuomo’s Phase 4 and will begin by opening to members only on Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1st

. Anyone arriving those days without a valid membership will have the opportunity to purchase an annual membership. Beginning Thursday, July 2nd the zoo will be open to the general public. During this summer, the hours of operation, 7 days per week, will be 10 am-4 pm except for Fridays beginning July 10th when the zoo and concessions will

remain open until 8 pm. The zoo will be open on Saturday, July 4th.

In an effort to balance safety of the animals, visitors and employees a number of new measures and limitations are being introduced. Face covering/masks will be required for all visitors and employees at all times throughout the zoo except in the concession seating area. The Utica Zoo animal care staff is extremely specialized in their training and experience with the animals who call the zoo home and guarding all, including the animals, from COVID19 exposure at the Utica Zoo is critical.

After months of staying at home, the zoo can offer vast, beautiful outdoor grounds which invites the opportunities to create Summer 2020 recreational experiences, exercise opportunities, and family fun, and amazing memories. Additional changes for visitors this year will include:

 On-grounds capacity will be capped at 33% which is approximately 500 visitors at a time

 One way routes will be implemented and QR coded maps and directional signage will

assist visitors in navigating the route

 The two inside barns at children’s zoo and reptile hall will not be accessible

 There will be extra restrooms, handwashing stations added, and the public touch areas throughout the zoo will be sanitized daily.

The wearing of face masks throughout the visit will be highly enforced to continue to protect the animals, employees and visitors. If would-be guests have a strong aversion to wearing the face covering, we invite you to watch the NYS guidelines AND our social media for changes to that protocol and plan a visit for another time.

The Utica Zoo wishes to thank the entire community for the various ways we were supported during this 107 day closure. Many donated funds, bottles/cans and in-kind contributions to assist us in providing excellent care of the animals. A well-cherished local donor, Dr. Joan Sinnott, is matching all monetary gifts of any size up to $20,000 per month through October 31st.

Others were helpful in assisting in keeping the Utica Zoo in front of our community with various interview opportunities. You can visit these sites to learn what activities occurred during the closing:

The Utica Zoo was also creative and launched the 21st Annual Wine event as Wine in the Virtual

For more information and to keep up to date with all things happening at the Utica Zoo, visit www.uticazoo.org or follow all social media sites.