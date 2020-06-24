[]

Singer-songwriter, actress, and model Teyana Taylor is expecting baby number two with husband Iman Shumpert, who plays in the NBA. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2016, just under a year after welcoming their first child together. Now, four years later, they are expanding their family with another baby girl.

Keep reading to learn more about the couple’s daughter, who is going to be a big sister in 2020, and to see some of their sweetest family photos.

