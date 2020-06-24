[]
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (@babyjunie4) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:22am PST
Share This LinkCopy
← Use Arrow Keys →
Singer-songwriter, actress, and model Teyana Taylor is expecting baby number two with husband Iman Shumpert, who plays in the NBA. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 1, 2016, just under a year after welcoming their first child together. Now, four years later, they are expanding their family with another baby girl.
Keep reading to learn more about the couple’s daughter, who is going to be a big sister in 2020, and to see some of their sweetest family photos.
previous images
-7
more images
Previous Next Start Slideshow
Around The Web
You May Also Like
From Our Partners
Now You Know
Brad Pitt has been doing crazy stuff! All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds