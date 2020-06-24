The United States Chamber of Commerce, an advocacy group for small businesses across the country, awarded Congressman Anthony Brindisi their 32nd annual “Spirit of Enterprise” award. Brindisi, a proven advocate for strengthening manufacturing jobs and growing the economy, received the award for his pro-growth record, bipartisanship, and leadership.

In Congress, Brindisi sent four pieces of legislation to President Trump’s desk including his SPOONSS Act which created jobs in Upstate New York by requiring the Department of Defense to purchase flatware that is made in America.

“I am honored to receive the US Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award,” Brindisi said. “Putting politics aside, working with both parties to get things done, create jobs, and grow our economy is exactly what the people of Upstate sent me to Congress to do.”

Earlier this year, Brindisi received two additional awards from the Chamber of Commerce. He received the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award and the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. Brindisi has built a reputation as a bipartisan, results-oriented leader in Congress. President Trump has signed four Brindisi provisions into law. Six Brindisi bills have passed the House on a bipartisan basis.

“In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine,” said US Chamber of Commerce CEO, Thomas J. Donohue. “Congressman Brindisi has worked tirelessly to build coalitions on things like USMCA and other pro-business pieces of legislation to do just that. As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system.”