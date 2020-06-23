Five custodians at Springdale Public Schools are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Five custodians at Springdale Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rick Schaeffer with the school district.

”CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are being followed and appropriate quarantining has been initiated,“ Schaeffer said.

When asked if others they’ve come in contact with were notified, Schaeffer said, “when someone tests positive the information is given to the Arkansas Department of Health. They take it from there.”

The identities of those who tested positive are not known at this time.

“It is my understanding each custodian is assigned a specific building. I do not know which buildings these custodians work in,” Schaeffer said.

This is a developing story.

