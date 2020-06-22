Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York's largest water theme park,

is still targeting to open Saturday, June 27 th based on guidance from New York State.

Visitors to the park can enjoy water rides and classic amusement rides, fun food,

exciting games, cool shops, private cabana rentals, storybook themed characters and

more.

Main guidelines for the 2020 season include:

 Guests are required to wear masks or face coverings while they enjoy the park.

Masks are required to enter the park.

 Masks are not permitted on water slides or in pools (More details on masks

available online).

 Maintain social distancing throughout the park and in all cue lines.

 Reservations required to visit.

Reservations will be required to enter the park. Reservations can be made online

beginning Monday, June 22 at 10am. You can also reserve by phone by calling 315-

369-6145 if you are unable to access our website. Tickets will need to be in hand or

purchased at the time you make your reservation. Every ticket must match a

reservation.

All team members will be screened daily for signs of illness before being permitted to

work. All team members, except those in wet, safety roles such as lifeguards and

shallow water attendants, will be required to wear a mask. Enhanced cleaning

measures are in place and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Due to the construction shutdown during the COVID–19 pandemic, our three new rides

Killermanjaro’s Revenge, Mamba Strike and Serengeti Stampede are targeted to open

in Mid-July. The Curse of the Silverback will be closed until construction is complete.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare for the park to open this summer. It’s been

challenging to coordinate efforts for COVID-19 safety and to get the park and the new

rides ready to open. Unfortunately, the pandemic shutdown set us back when building

the new rides thus causing our delay in opening. However, we are very excited to

welcome guests back to the park and provide a safe, clean experience, as we have for

over 60 decades! We ask for cooperation from our guests in following park guidelines and by wearing masks, so that we can continue to provide family summer fun through Labor Day,” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing.

Full details on park guidelines, reservation information (launching Monday, June 22nd at 10 a.m.) and frequently asked questions are available on the website WaterSafari.com.