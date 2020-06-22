Actor David Henrie is best known for his roles as Luke, Ted Mosby’s son on How I Met Your Mother, and Justin Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place; but now, he’s a dad to an adorable daughter and very soon, a son! David and his wife, Maria Cahill, shared the news that baby number two was on the way with a gender reveal posted to Instagram on June 16.

“While the joy in this photo was real, it was an especially meaningful moment to my wife and I cause we suffered another miscarriage last Christmas (that makes 4 for us now) so we are thankful that we are now out of the stage where miscarriage is likely…and I know this story is a bit of a downer, but I wanted to share it cause I know there are families out there who have experienced similar struggles and pain,” he wrote. “My wife and I know what it feels like to find out you’re pregnant and instantly be hit with fear thinking you’re cursed to another miscarriage…we feel you. But don’t give up! Don’t lose hope! Depend on one another!”

We can’t wait to meet the couple’s rainbow baby very soon, but for now, keep reading to learn more about David and Maria’s adorable daughter.

