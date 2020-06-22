Brazilian music phenomenon Anitta has signed a recording contract with Warner Records and is eyeing the release of a multilingual debut produced by Ryan Tedder in the U.S. later this year. The singer brings together elements of reggaetón, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, EDM and funk carioca in her own unique musical blend. She has recently collaborated with the likes of Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Katy Perry, David Guetta and P. Diddy.

Already a star in her home country — where Anitta is the most streamed artist — and beyond, Anitta’s digital profile includes 47 million Instagram followers, nearly 5 billion YouTube views, in addition to more than 14 million YouTube subscribers, and 6.5 billion cumulative Spotify streams. She has been nominated for five Latin Grammy Award and has won 6 MTV EMAs. She was set to o both the Coachella and Rock In Rio stages in 2020.

“I’m so excited to join the U.S. Warner Records team,” said Anitta, who is based in Rio de Janeiro. “It’s the most important moment in my career. Now, I can show more about my art and culture to the world internationally. I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the new music I’ve been working on, which will be a fresh blend of both Spanish and English.”

Added Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson, co-chairmen of Warner Records: “We’re thrilled to partner with the global Warner Music Latin team to bring Anitta’s incredible music to the U.S. and beyond. Anitta is truly unlike any artist we’ve ever experienced. She’s not only an extraordinary musical talent, but is a blazing creative force, an electrifying performer and a true cultural phenomenon.”

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein of S10 Entertainment and booked by WME.

