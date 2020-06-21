Watch now: Mount Zion Eagle Scout has mission to help others

DECATUR — The Three Sisters Garden is a quiet and impressive oasis in the midst of a busy neighborhood.

Rows of raised beds, fruit trees, flowers and not a weed in sight have already yielded produce for the weekly “prescription produce” giveaway by Crossing Healthcare. Patients who have diabetes, pre-diabetes, are on weight loss programs, children aged 7 to 12, or those with a high body mass index are given free produce and recipes, created by dietitians, which are easy to prepare.

And now the garden has a welcome booth with a bulletin board, handmade signs identifying the plants, and a signpost directing people to various areas of the garden, thanks to Chris Liu, who did the project to earn his Eagle Scout ranking.

“I went to (Decatur Memorial Hospital) and they directed me here because one of the chaplains who works at DMH also works here,” said Liu, 18, who recently graduated from Mount Zion High School. “He said ‘Take a look at the garden and see if you can do anything.’ When I first saw it, I was like, wow, it’s impressive, I’ve never seen anything like it, and I thought this would be a good place to do my project.”

He contacted Allison Raiha, director of nutrition and wellness services at Crossing, and they discussed what he could do to help out and they settled on the signs and the booth. The bulletin board on the booth gives the story of the garden’s name, based on a legend from the Illiniwek Native Americans who once lived in Illinois. Women in the group were the gardeners, who raised the produce to supplement the meat from animals killed by hunters, and of that produce, corn, beans and pumpkins (the “three sisters”) were primary staples.

A tray holds parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme plants to allow the people who visit to see the herbs growing, as the garden itself, cultivated by people in the rehabilitation facility who are learning job and life skills by caring for it, teaches about fresh foods.

Liu had help making the signs, including an engineer who helped him design the booth and the signpost. The bulletin board is important because it explains the garden’s purpose, Liu said.

“They learn about nutrition and how to take care of a garden,” Liu said.

To become an Eagle Scout, the candidate must be a Life Scout for a minimum of six months, earn 21 merit badges, demonstrate the Scout Spirit by upholding the ideals of scouting in the Boy Scout Oath and Law, and complete an extensive service project planned, organized, led and managed by the candidate.

Liu has not yet had his formal ceremony, but the paperwork is done and the project complete and he is considered an Eagle Scout already.

The garden is in its fifth season and has been distributing produce for two weeks already, which hasn’t happened before, Raiha said. The fruit trees have been in place for two years and are expected to start producing next summer and eventually should yield apples, cherries, peaches and pears.

“In order to do (an Eagle Scout project), you have to have someone who is willing to be the beneficiary and work with you on that,” said Tim Lee, the assistant scoutmaster of Troop 43 in Mount Zion, which serves Scouts from fifth grade through seniors in high school. “It isn’t free, in the sense that we raise the funds (for materials), but in the sense that someone is willing to be a mentor to someone else for them to learn the skills, how to do a project and manage a project. Without persons like Allison (Raihu), we wouldn’t be able to have boys become Eagle Scouts. They have to do something, a project, that’s for the community.”

__________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

