Synth Used By Prince In ‘Purple Rain’ Album Up For Sale

A typical synth sells for less than $1000. Prince’s, which is up for auction, could fetch as much as $25,000

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I’m Noel King. A typical Yamaha DX7 synthesizer sells for less than $1,000. But this isn’t any old DX7. It’s the one Prince used on his 1984 album “Purple Rain.” It’s up for auction, and it is expected to bring in $25,000.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “LET’S GO CRAZY”)

PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION: (Singing) Let’s go crazy.

KING: The synth is a little scuffed up from touring, and it even has Prince’s handwritten notes taped on top, notes like bass riff and dope drum.

