You need flexible hips and hamstrings to do splits — so poses that stretch those parts of your body are key to getting your splits down. When you actually attempt front splits, you should have squared hips, yoga instructor Casey Urban explained in a previous interview with POPSUGAR. This simply means that your torso faces forward, you’re not favoring one side, and your chest is lifted (growing up, that form is something we talked about a lot at gymnastics practice).

Urban said that while the amount of time it takes to get splits down depends on the person and their flexibility level, patience is everything. She noted, though, that you should allow your body periods of rest and you shouldn’t force any stretches or poses. Ahead, check out videos from yoga instructors designed to help you slide into your splits. The videos range in length, and we’re confident you can find something here that works for you. Namaste — and stay stretching!

