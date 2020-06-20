BREAKING NEWS GEOFF: THEY HAVE CANCELED THE WELLS FARGO RED WETTED BLUE FESTIVAL SCHEDULED FOR JULY 4. IT HAD BEEN PARED DOWN TO A FIREWORK SHOW. OFFICIALS SAY AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF NEW COVID-19 CASES PROMPTED A MORE IN-DEPTH REVIEW OF THE EVENT. OFFICIALS DETERMINED IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE TO ENSURE A

City of Greenville cancels annual Fourth of July festival

City of Fountain Inn also cancels July 4th festivities

Updated: 4:12 PM EDT Jun 16, 2020

Greenville city officials announced Tuesday the cancellation of the annual Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue festival scheduled for July 4. In May, Greenville City Council members looked at possible changes to the city’s annual 4th of July festival so it can take place during the coronavirus outbreak.The city’s events team had proposed relocating the fireworks launch site to the Downtown Greenville Airport.But Tuesday’s announcement on the city’s website said the whole event would now be cancelled.”The festival had already been pared down to the fireworks show, but a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the community prompted a more in-depth review of the event logistics,” the city said in a release.“We know how much families look forward to this event every year, so this is not a decision we made lightly,” said Angie Prosser, director of events and cultural affairs. “The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors are our top priority, and given the number of people this popular event attracts, we determined that it would be impossible to ensure that attendees could maintain the recommended social distance.” WYFF4 spoke with Greenville City spokesperson, Beth Brotherton about the decision. “Social distancing has proven to stop the virus, wearing a mask is important – it’s proven to stop the virus. And as we look at increasing cases, and knowing that in the location that we were going to hold this, the more traditional location, it was just not possible to ask a crowd of people to come down here and stay socially distant, ” Brotherton said Tuesday, “If you want things to return to normal, if you wan to have festivals, if you want to have events, if you want to go to football games in the fall, if you want your kids to go back to school, we can’t have the normal things now. And that is the price, if you will, that we are paying – the sacrifice that we are making now. We’re trying to get out the message ‘social distance now, so you can have these things later’.”On Monday, the city of Fountain Inn also canceled its Fourth of July festival.Officials said they expected more than 1,000 people to show up for the event, and could not ensure proper social distancing and safety measures.To see a list of other cities that have canceled their July 4th celebrations, click here.Additional coronavirus resources:Tracking COVID-19 curve of cases, deaths in the Carolinas, Georgia Latest update on coronavirus cases, latest headlines in Carolinas, Georgia COVID-19 maps of Carolinas, Georgia: Latest coronavirus cases by countySign up for WYFF News 4 coronavirus daily newsletter

