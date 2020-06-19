The Utica City School District and the City of Utica today announced a partnership

to hang banners in honor and recognition of the Thomas R. Proctor High School

Class of 2020.

Mayor Robert Palmieri, Superintendent of Schools Bruce J. Karam, Utica City

School Board President Louis D. LaPolla and members of the Board of Education,

recognize the importance of honoring the approximately 650 graduating seniors

from Thomas R. Proctor High School.

The school district purchased the banners along with the hardware. The

maintenance departments from both the Utica City School District and the City of

Utica hung the banners on the streets around Proctor High School and throughout

the City of Utica along several major thoroughfares.

The Utica City School District and the City of Utica would like to once again

congratulate the Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2020 for their success

and resilience.