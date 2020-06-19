Only One Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive

Confirms 796 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 386,556; New Cases in 40 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced global public health experts have cleared New York City to enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday. Business guidance for Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

“I am so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community. We reopened the economy and saved lives, because it was never a choice between one or the other, it was always right to do both,” Governor Cuomo said. “We showed thatworks in New York. We owe thanks to so many people, to our heroes, the healthcare and essential workers, to our legislature, our colleagues in New Jersey, Connecticut and neighboring states, local governments, the Army Corps of Engineers and most of all, to the great people of the state who rose to the occasion and did what they had to do.”

Out of the 79,308 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, only 796, or 1 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY New York City 1.20% 1.00% 1.10% Capital Region 0.30% 0.40% 1.00% Central New York 1.10% 3.00% 1.30% Finger Lakes 0.60% 1.00% 1.00% Long Island 0.70% 0.70% 0.80% Hudson Valley 0.90% 0.60% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 0.60% 1.30% 1.50% North Country 0.30% 0.10% 0.10% Southern Tier 0.10% 0.00% 0.20% Western New York 1.00% 1.10% 0.70%

The Governor also confirmed 796 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 386,556 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 386,556 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: