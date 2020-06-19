A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a Tallahassee employee of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles have been fired for making “abhorrent” comments about George Floyd protesters, the department said.

The two workers had directed “hateful, racist and threatening remarks” toward Florida demonstrators calling for better policing as part of nationwide protests in the wake of Floyd’s death in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Long-simmering tensions stoked by police tactics toward black men erupted over the weekend with marches and demonstrations by a diverse group of protesters, many in their teens and 20s, that blocked roadways in Florida cities and elsewhere in the country.

George Floyd protests: How did we get here?

In an official tweet, DHSMV said it found remarks by Trooper Daniel Maldonado and William Henderson, who worked at the agency’s Tallahassee headquarters, “abhorrent and reprehensible.” Their comments were made via text message and social media.

“Their conduct is not in any way reflective of the troopers and employees of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles,” said the agency in announcing their termination Tuesday night.

“As soon as the department was made aware of these statements, swift and immediate action was taken to terminate their employment,” the DHSMV tweeted.

A department spokesperson would not disclose the remarks that cost the two men their jobs.

Records show Maldonado had been assigned to Troop F in Southwest Florida. Henderson was an operations review specialist.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: George Floyd: Florida workers fired for ‘abhorrent’ protest comments

