Adirondack railbikes are a four seat pedal powered vehicle that are designed to allow you to ride

and explore sections of track that are closed off to other traffic, enjoying the beauty of the

Adirondacks at a more leisurely pace. Our railbikes are proudly manufactured right here in Utica,

NY. The total ride is approximately one and a half to two hours long and pricing can be find on

our website https://adirondackscenicrailbikes.com/

“Railbikes are great way to explore the Adirondack Mountains as you pedal along the

scenic rails, three miles north of the Thendara station, to a turn around point where you can stop

for a break before you turn around and head back to the station,” says Bill Branson, President

ASR Board of Directors.

In addition, while the scenery remains untouched the name and logo are getting an upgrade for

2020. The Adirondack Railroad will drop the scenic center of its name and add a fresh new logo

to train cars and engines this summer.

“It’s for simplicity sake,” says Branson. “We’ve made a brand adjustment to make it more

attractive to a broader audience and we are excited to unveil our new logo and new name.”

Since 1992, The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society (ARPS) that operates the Adirondack

Railroad has built a successful tourist attraction, operating on track owned by the State of New

York, a former New York Central line located in upstate New York and the Adirondack region.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society is a volunteer-based organization. Together with

our staff, volunteers have donated approximately 300,000 hours to protect our historic railway

and enrich the Adirondack experience for tourists and residents of our region.