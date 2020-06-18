



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday urged the Senate to take up legislation previously passed by the Democratic-led House in support of so-called “Dreamers” now that the Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to end their protections.

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said she hoped the top court’s ruling, which blocked Trump’s bid to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, would move the Republican-led Senate to act: “Hopefully, this decision will give them some courage.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source