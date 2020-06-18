Michael Cimino is starring on Hulu’s upcoming romantic comedy series, Love, Victor, but did you know he can sing, too? The actor — who previously appeared in 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home — often shares videos of himself playing the guitar and covering famous songs on social media. Personally, I love his rendition of “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. Given that Love, Victor doesn’t hit Hulu until June 19, why don’t you take a moment and watch some of Cimino’s best singing videos ahead? We promise you won’t regret it. Maybe we’ll even get to hear Cimino sing on the show? Fingers crossed!

Source