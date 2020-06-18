Juneteenth Music Concert: A Time For Love

Cassandra Harris Lockwood has been operating a multi-faceted, multi-business community development agency, the Utica Phoenix, a monthly newspaper, the Utica Community Gardening Initiative, the Oneida County Black History Archive and the Study Buddy Club, a tutoring and mentoring program in conjunction with Hamilton College. She has also been an integral part of bringing awareness of Juneteenth to the community for decades.This year she organized an incredible group of singers and musicians for the TV show Juneteenth Music Concert-A Time For Love. I was honored to be part of the project as the director. The program aired last week on the WKTV CBS affiliate. This week, an Encore presentation of Juneteenth Music Concert: ‘A Time For Love’ will air this Friday, June 19th from 7 to 8 P.M. on Utica CBS Affiliate WKTV 2.2–and Simulcast on 95.5 FM The Heat–to Benefit For The Good, Inc.In the attached, posted video.Cassandra talks about the Juneteenth project.

